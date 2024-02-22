When it comes to prospect depth among Canada’s seven NHL teams, the Montreal Canadiens lead the way.

The Canadiens have four players in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s list of top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects, with defencemen Lane Hutson (No. 16), David Reinbacher (No. 33) and Logan Mailloux (No. 38) joined by forward Joshua Roy (No. 30).

Montreal continues to rebuild, but it appears plenty of help is on the way. Hutson continues to dominate the NCAA with Boston University (12 goals and 37 points in 28 games) while Roy, who is in his first professional season, is already with the big club right now.

Behind the Canadiens are the Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames, who each have two prospects in the top 50.

The Canucks boast the highest-ranked prospects on the list in Boston University defenceman Tom Willander (No. 9) and Orebro HK forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (No. 10). Willander has 16 points in 28 games in the NCAA this season, while Lekkerimaki has 14 goals and 23 points in 37 games in Sweden.

Representing the Jets are University of Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty at No. 11, who captained the United States to gold at the World Juniors, and Owen Sound Attack forward Colby Barlow at No. 27. Barlow has 31 goals and 45 points in 37 games after being drafted 18th overall by Winnipeg in 2023.

Button says when it comes to quality, the Canucks and Jets lead the way for Canada’s NHL teams.

“Winnipeg and Vancouver’s first three [prospects] are really good players,” said Button. “Real quality players that are going to play in the NHL, going to be good contributors for those teams.

“I could’ve put in [Canucks’ Elias] Pettersson or [Jets’ Elias] Salomonsson into the top 50.”

The Flames boast the top goaltender on the list in Dustin Wolf at No. 12 and forward Matt Coronato at No. 24.

Wolf, a 2019 seventh-round pick, continues to dominate in his third AHL season, compiling a 19-7-3 record with a .928 save percentage and 2.25 goals-against average in 30 games. Coronato is in his first professional season and is operating at a point-per-game pace with 14 goals and 37 points in 36 games. He was selected 13th overall by Calgary in 2021.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one prospect in the top 50 – forward Easton Cowan at No. 37. Cowan, who was drafted in the first round in last June’s draft, is currently riding a 24-game point streak as he has 27 goals and 75 points in 42 games this season as the London Knights are currently first in the OHL with 83 points.

The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators do not have any players in the top 50 prospects list.

NOTE: Players are graded AA (elite), A (starting goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).

* - Listed among Craig Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated Prospects