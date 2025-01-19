The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Beck, 20, has played 37 games in Laval this season, recording nine goals in 16 assist in his first AHL season.

The Peterborough, Ont., native was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Beck scored 34 goals and 81 points in 57 games in the OHL last season, split between the Saginaw Spirit and Peterborough Petes. Internationally, he represented Canada at the World Juniors twice, posting one goal and one assist in eight total games.