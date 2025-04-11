The Stanley Cup playoff field could become complete in the Eastern Conference on Friday if the Montreal Canadiens earn a regulation win.

The Canadiens can claim the eighth and final playoff spot in the East with a regulation win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Montreal has not reached the postseason since making the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. A win Friday would also set the team up to potentially jump the Senators for the final wild-card spot as the team would be one point back with three games remaining for both clubs.

Oilers, Wild can clinch in the West

The Edmonton Oilers will have another chance to punch their ticket to the postseason on Friday, needing at least one point against the San Jose Sharks or a Calgary Flames loss in any fashion to the Minnesota Wild.

The Oilers, who fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last spring, continue to sit third in the Pacific Division, four points back of the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers and Kings are on track to meet in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Edmonton has advanced past the Kings in each of the previous threes matchups.

The Wild, who currently occupy the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, will secure their playoff berth with a win over the Flames in any fashion.

Calgary is clinging to hope in their fight for the postseason, sitting five points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot with two games in hand. The Flames have five games left in their season, including Friday against the Wild.