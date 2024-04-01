The Montreal Canadiens upgraded the status of forward Christian Dvorak to "day-to-day" and he could return to play before the end of the season.

Dvorak, 28, hasn't played since Dec. 30 while dealing with a torn pectoral muscle and the Canadiens originally ruled him out for the remainder of the season on Jan. 4.

The 6-foot-1 centre participated in the Canadiens' practice on Monday wearing a full-contact sweater.

Dvorak recorded three goals and seven points in 25 games before the injury.

The Palos, Ill., native was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in September of 2021 for two draft picks.

Drafted 58th overall by the Coyotes in 2014, Dvorak has 91 goals and 214 points in 447 career games split between the Coyotes and Canadiens.