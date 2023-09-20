Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said on Wednesday that centre Christian Dvorak will miss the first month of the 2023-24 NHL season as he continues to rehab a knee injury.

Dvorak, 27, had season-ending knee surgery on March 15 after suffering the injury the week prior in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He had 10 goals and 28 points in 64 games last season.

A second-round pick (58th overall) by Arizona at the 2014 NHL Draft, the Habs acquired Dvorak from the Coyotes in September of 2021 in exchange for a 2022 conditional first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

In 422 regular games, Dvorak has 88 goals and 207 points with the Canadiens and Coyotes.