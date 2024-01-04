Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced on Thursday.

Dvorak is scheduled to have surgery to address the injury on Friday.

L’attaquant Christian Dvorak ratera le reste de la saison en raison d’une déchirure à un grand pectoral. Il se fera opérer demain.



Forward Christian Dvorak will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. He will undergo surgery tomorrow. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 4, 2024

The 27-year-old centre has three goals and seven points in 25 games with the Canadiens this season, his third with the team.

Dvorak was originally selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry draft by the Arizona Coyotes, and he debuted for Arizona in 2016-17. He signed a six-year, $26.7 million contract ahead of the 2019-20 season with the Coyotes and is entering the final year of the deal, which carries a $4.45 million cap hit, next season.

In 302 career NHL games, the Palos, IL native has 91 goals and 214 points.