The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Colin White off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 27-year-old has no points in 11 games this season in Pittsburgh. White has posted five goals and 10 points in 21 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

White was originally drafted 21st overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 44 goals and 113 points in 303 career NHL games.

The Canadiens have also placed forward Brandon Gignac on waivers.