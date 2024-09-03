Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will wear wear No. 13 next season in honour of Johnny Gaudreau, the team announced on Tuesday.

"We lost an amazing person, both on and off the ice, in last week's tragedy. My deepest condolences go to the entire Gaudreau family, especially Johnny's wife and two kids, who I had the pleasure of meeting," Caufield posted on Instagram. "Nothing will be able to fill the void in their families loved ones and hearts, but I hope it provides some comfort to to know how these two positively impacted the lives of so many. They will truly be missed.

"Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of. I was lucky enough to be Johnny's teammate this past summer and it didn't take long to realize how great of a person he was. He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met. He was someone everyone gravitated towards and I took every chance I could to be around him. Not only was he an amazing hockey player and teammate, but he was down to earth and truly cared about every person he encountered.

"The last few years playing as #22 have been some of the best years of my life. It truly has been a dream come true and I will forever hold those memories and that number close to me. I wore #13 at a point in my career because of Johnny and now I will be wearing it again to honor him. He paved the way for smaller players and proved we had a future in this game at the highest level. I will forever be grateful to him for inspiring me and others.



"Rest in Peace, Johnny hockey."

Caufield has worn the No. 22 since entering the league in 2020-21. Caufield and Gaudreau played together for Team USA at the IIHF World Hockey Championship this past May.

Caufield was one of many players to pay tribute to Gaudreau after he and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, N.J., while biking when they were struck by a driver.

"Always my hero," wrote Caufield.

Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of the two and suspected to be impaired.