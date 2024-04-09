Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending surgery to his left shoulder on Wednesday.

The team said Xhekaj is expected to be ready for next season.

Le défenseur Arber Xhekaj subira demain une opération à l’épaule gauche qui mettra un terme à sa saison. Il devrait être prêt pour le début de la saison prochaine.



Defenseman Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending surgery to his left shoulder tomorrow. He is expected to be… pic.twitter.com/VT9q3zOsrY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2024

The 23-year-old blueliner finishes this season with three goals and 10 points in 44 games while picking up 81 penalty minutes. He also had three goals and 11 points in 17 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Xhekaj made his NHL debut last season with the Canadiens, posting five goals and 13 points in 51 games, while amassing 101 penalty minutes.

The Canadiens, who have been eliminated from postseason contention, have five games left on their schedule, starting Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.