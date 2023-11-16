Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knight's due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Xhekaj left the game after taking a hit from Golden Knight's forward Ivan Barbashev in the second period. He was seen favouring his left shoulder and wincing on the bench.

The 22-year-old has recorded one goal and two assists in 16 games this season.

In 67 career NHL games, the Hamilton, Ont. native has registered six goals and 10 assists.