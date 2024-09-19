Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle will be reevaluated in seven days after having his appendix removed on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 22-year-old blueliner is entering his third NHL season and signed a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension in July. He'll spend this year playing out the last season of entry-level contract.

Guhle has six goals and 22 points in 70 games last season and finished third among Canadiens defencemen in average ice time at 20:51. He has four goals and 18 points in 44 games as a rookie in 2022-23.

He was selected by the Canadiens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.