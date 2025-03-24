Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip as he continues to progress in his recovery from a lacerated quad.

The 23-year-old has not played since having surgery to repair the injury in late January. He began skating March 7.

The Canadiens will open their trip on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues in the first of four games on the road, concluding with Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Guhle had four goals and 14 points in 44 games this season, averaging 21:14 of ice time.

Prior to the start of the season, he signed a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension.

Originally selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft. the Edmonton native has 14 goals and 54 points in 158 career NHL games.