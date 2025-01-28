Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle will undergo further evaluation after sustaining a lower-body injury in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

In the third period, Guhle fell awkwardly into the corner and immediately grabbed his right knee. He was helped to the dressing room and did not put any weight on his right leg.

Guhle, 23, had four goals and 14 points in 44 games entering tonight's contest. In 158 NHL games, the Edmonton native has posted 14 goals and 54 points.

Guhle was originally selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.