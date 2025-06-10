Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson has been named the winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."

Hutson led all rookies with 66 points as he helped the Canadiens make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season. His 60 assists tied the single-season NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenceman alongside Larry Murphy. He added five assists in six playoff games.

Hutson was named as a finalist last month along with San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf. He won the award in a landslide, accumulating 1,832 with 165 of the 191 first-place votes. Wolf finished second in voting with 1,169 points, just ahead Celebrini's 1,104 points. Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier rounded out the top five.

Celebrini had 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games this season, while Wolf appeared in 53 games for the Flames, going 29-16-8 with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average.

Hutson was selected 62nd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 draft and made his debut last season, posting two assists in two games.

Entering the final year of his entry-level contract, Hutson is eligible for an extension as of July 1.