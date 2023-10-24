Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard will miss six to eight weeks due to a fractured left hand.

Savard, 33, departed Monday's 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres with the injury and did not return. He had 16:54 TOI with one assist in last night's contest and made back-to-back shot blocks while losing a skate blade on a Canadiens penalty kill.

The Canadiens recalled defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on an emergency basis from the AHL's Laval Rocket ahead of tonight's contest at home against the New Jersey Devils.

In five games this season, Savard has two assists.

“I feel like (Savard) does it every night,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said after the game. “He doesn’t lose his blade like that every night. Savvy’s a hockey player. There’s a big difference between someone who plays hockey and a hockey player, and Savvy’s showing that game in and game out that he’s a hockey player. You can’t have too many of those guys. That’s what he does.”

He is in the third season of a four-year, $14 million contract with an average annual value of $3.5 million.

A fourth-round pick (94th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2009 NHL Draft, Savard won a Stanley Cup championship with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

In 740 career NHL games, the St-Hyacinthe, Que. native has 47 goals and 205 points split between the Blue Jackets, Lightning and Canadiens.