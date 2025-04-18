BROSSARD - Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard says this season will be his last in the NHL.

Savard revealed his decision Friday as the Canadiens prepare to play the Washington Capitals in a first-round series beginning Monday.

The 34-year-old from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., arrived in Montreal via free agency in July 2021. His four-year, US$14-million contract expires at the end of this season.

Savard played in parts of 14 seasons with the Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning, totalling 54 goals and 188 assists in 870 regular-season games.

Known for his ability to block shots, the shutdown blueliner won the Stanley Cup in 2021 with the Lightning, who beat the Canadiens in five games.

Savard's wife and three kids sat on Montreal's bench during warm-up when the Canadiens hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in what could have been his last game Wednesday. The Canadiens, however, won 4-2 in the regular-season finale to punch their ticket into the playoffs and extend Savard's career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.