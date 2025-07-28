The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with defenceman Jayden Struble on a two-year, $2.825 million deal, it was announced Monday.

The deal is one way and carries an average annual value of $1.4125 million.

He had filed for arbitration earlier this month and had a hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.

The 23-year-old appeared in 56 games with the Canadiens last season, tallying two goals and 11 assists for 13 points. He also suited up in two playoff games during Montreal's first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

A native of Cumberland, R.I., Struble was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft (No. 46 overall) by the Habs. He also appeared in 56 games at the NHL level the season before and has a total of five goals and 23 points in 112 career NHL regular season games.