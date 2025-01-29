Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle had successful surgery to repair lacerated quadricep muscle and will be out indefinitely.

He was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Guhle suffered the injury in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He caught an edge and got his legs tangled up as he fell into the boards. He immediately got off the ice and departed for the locker room without putting weight on his right leg with the help of the team's trainers.

Guhle, 23, had four goals and 14 points in 44 games entering Tuesday's game while averaging 21:14 minutes of ice time.

Prior to the start of the season, he signed a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension.

Originally selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft. the Edmonton native has 14 goals and 54 points in 158 career NHL games.

The Canadiens recalled defenceman Jayden Struble on Wednesday and the team is back in action Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.