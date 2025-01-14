Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will be out three-to-four weeks after being involved in a traffic accident on Monday.

Heineman, 23, was a pedestrian in the accident that led an upper-body injury.

The 23-year-old winger is in his rookie NHL season and has 10 goals and 17 points in 41 games this season.

Heineman last appeared during the Canadiens' 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday where he had 14:26 of ice time.

The Leksand, Sweden native was acquired by the Canadiens in 2022, along with forward Tyler Pitlick and two draft picks, from the Calgary Flames in exchange for centre Tyler Toffoli.

Heineman was originally drafted 43rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 draft.