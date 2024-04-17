The Montreal Canadiens have exercised a two-year option on head coach Martin St. Louis' contract, putting him under contract for the next three seasons in Montreal.

The 48-year-old took over behind the Canadiens' bench in February 2022, replacing Dominique Ducharme.

Since reaching the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the rebuilding Canadiens have missed the playoffs three seasons in a row. In his second full season behind the bench in 2023-24, Montreal went 30-36-16.

In 201 games under St. Louis, the team is 75-100-26.

As a player, St. Louis skated in 1,134 NHL games, scoring 391 goals and 1,033 points split between the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. St. Louis won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004 and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

