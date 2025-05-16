Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov was named as a finalist for KHL Rookie of the Year on Friday.

Goaltender Semyon Vyazovoi, who was a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Kraken in 2021, and Nashville Predators prospect Yegor Surin, who was selected 22nd overall in the 2024 draft, were also named finalists for the award.

The 19-year-old winger had 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season, adding three goals and five points in six playoff games before joining the Canadiens in April.

Demidov had a goal and an assist in two regular-season games with Montreal and added two assists in five games in the team's first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Demidov was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2024 draft.