Montreal Canadiens forward Joshua Roy sustained an injury during Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers and will be out indefinitely, general manager Kent Hughes announced.

Roy will head back to Montreal to undergo further evaluation.

The 20-year-old played 12:21 against the Oilers, recording one shot on net.

The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, Que., native has recorded four goals and five assists in 23 games with the Canadiens this season. Roy added 13 goals and 32 points in 40 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this year.

He was originally drafted by the Canadiens in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.