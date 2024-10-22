Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will be out for at least one week with an upper-body injury and be reevaluated afterwards, the team announced Tuesday.

Slafkovsky skated on his own prior to the team's morning skate Tuesday, but departed before the main session.

The 20-year-old winger sustained an apparent shoulder injury at practice last week, but went on to play and recorded two assists in 15:57 of ice time during the Canadiens' 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The 2022 first overall selection has registered one goal and six points this season. He had 20 goals and 50 points in a breakout campaign last year.



Pezzetta set for season debut

Forward Michael Pezzetta will make his season debut on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old winger had three goals and 12 points in 61 games with the Canadiens last season.

With Slafkovsky out, Kirby Dach will join the top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Oliver Kapanen will centre the second line.

The Canadiens (2-3-1) will host the New York Rangers (4-0-1) on Tuesday.