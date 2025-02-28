Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the rest of the season after undergoing right knee surgery.

He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Dach, 24, has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season. He played 13:43 minutes of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Dach missed all but two games in 2023-24 after tearing his ACL in the second game of the season.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native has 43 goals and 121 points in 269 career games with the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

More to come.