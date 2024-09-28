Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine has left Saturday’s pre-season contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an apparent injury. The team announced that he will not return.

Laine, 26, attempted to break into the offensive zone before taking a knee-on-knee hit from Cedric Pare early in the first period. There was no penalty called on the play.

The Finnish winger looked to be in pain as he went down to the ice, and had to be helped down the tunnel back to the Canadiens’ locker room.

Laine is entering his first season with Montreal after the team acquired him via trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets this past off-season.

Defenceman David Reinbacher also left the game due to injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky left the bench briefly midway through the second period but quickly returned.