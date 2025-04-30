The Montreal Canadiens will not have forward Patrik Laine in their lineup once again for Game 5 against the Washington Capitals, head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters on Wednesday.

Laine played in the first two games of the series, where he registered an assists and a minus-2 rating in 23:24 of ice time.

Goaltender Sam Montembeault did not make the trip to Washington as he continues to deal with injury, leaving Jakub Dobeš to make a second straight start. Dobes turned aside seven of the eight shots he faced in relief in Game 4 and allowed three goals on 24 shots in the Game 5 loss.

Defenceman Alexandre Carrier will be a game-time decision for Montreal. Carrier has a goal and an assist in four games in the series, and has averaged just over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Carrier was the victim of a heavy hit from Capitals' forward Tom Wilson that left the defenceman shaken up. Washington scored the tying goal in Game 4 moments later as Carrier slowly made his way off the ice.

Washington went on to score three unanswered goals in the final frame to win the game 5-2 and take a 3-1 series lead.