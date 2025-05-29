Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov was named the KHL's Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

Demidov had 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games with SKA Petersburg in 2024-25. He also had three goals and two assists in six playoff games before he signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens in April.

The 19-year-old edged out goaltender Semyon Vyazovoi, a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Kraken in 2021, and Nashville Predators first-round pick Yegor Surin for the award.

Demidov had a goal and an assist in two regular-season games with Montreal and recorded two assists in five games in the team's first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

He was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2024 draft.