Canadiens' Demidov named KHL Rookie of the Year
Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov was named the KHL's Rookie of the Year on Thursday.
Demidov had 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games with SKA Petersburg in 2024-25. He also had three goals and two assists in six playoff games before he signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens in April.
The 19-year-old edged out goaltender Semyon Vyazovoi, a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Kraken in 2021, and Nashville Predators first-round pick Yegor Surin for the award.
Demidov had a goal and an assist in two regular-season games with Montreal and recorded two assists in five games in the team's first-round series against the Washington Capitals.
He was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2024 draft.