MONTREAL — Joshua Roy will be on the shelf for the next four to six weeks, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday night.

The six-foot, 192-pound forward is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Roy has split time with the Canadiens and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, this season.

The 20-year-old has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games for Montreal.

He has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 40 games for the Rocket.

Roy was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) in the 2021 draft by the Canadiens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.