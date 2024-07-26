Rafaël Harvey-Pinard's 2024-2025 campaign will not be getting started on time.

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that the 25-year-old winger underwent surgery for a broken leg and will be out for four months.

The procedure was done a day earlier.

A native of Saguenay, Que., Harvey-Pinard is set to enter his fourth NHL season.

He appeared in 45 games for the team last season, scoring twice and adding eight assists.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Harvey-Pinard has 17 goals and 14 assists in 83 career games.