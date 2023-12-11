Montreal Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson will miss four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Sunday night.

Pearson was injured in Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres after taking a shot off his left hand. He exited the game in the first period and did not return.

Montreal went on to win 3-2 in a shootout.

The 31-year-old has four goals and four assists for eight points in 27 games so far this season, his first in Montreal. He spent the previous five campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has 137 goals and 143 assists for 280 points in 617 career NHL regular season games.