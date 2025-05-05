Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes came to the defence of winger Patrik Laine during his season-ending news conference on Monday.

Laine had an up-and-down first season with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the off-season. He missed the team's final three playoff games after suffering a broken finger in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals.

"We're not in the playoffs without Patrik Laine," Hughes said while speaking in French Monday.

Laine had one assist and was minus-2 in two playoff games after posting 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games during his first season with the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old winger will enter the final year of his contract in 2025-26, carrying a team-high cap hit of $8.7 million among active players. He has a 10-team no-trade list as part of the deal.

Montreal sent defenceman Jordan Harris to Columbus for Laine and a 2026 second-round pick in August. He appeared in 18 games during the 2023-24 season due to injury and spent time in the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program.



Hutson contract talks to begin

The Canadiens don't plan on wasting any time when it comes to extending rookie sensation Lane Hutson.

Hughes said Monday the Canadiens will be speaking with Hutson's regarding a contract extension this off-season. The Calder Trophy finalist is eligible to sign an extension as of July 1.

The 21-year-old defenceman had six goals and 66 points in 82 games this season. He added five assists in five playoff games.

Selected 62nd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson appeared in two games last season to burn the first year of his entry-level contract.