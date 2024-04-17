Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault said Wednesday he has informed Hockey Canada that he will not play in the world championship next month.

Montembeault backstopped Canada to a gold medal at the tournament last year. He went 6-1 with a .939 save percentage and a 1.42 GAA, and was named one of Canada's three best players at the tournament.

Sam Montembeault has informed Hockey Canada he will not be going to world championships. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 17, 2024

The 27-year-old goaltender posted a 16-15-9 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a ,903 save percentage for the Canadiens this season.

Previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer, Montembeault signed a three-year, $9.45 million extension with the Canadiens in December. The deal carries a cap hit of $3.15 million after he spent this season with a cap hit of $1 million.



Suzuki undecided, Caufield to play for Team USA

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said Wednesday he is undecided on playing for Canada at the tournament in Czechia, while winger Cole Caufield confirmed he will represent Team USA.

Suzuki led the Canadiens with 33 goals and 77 points in 82 games this season. Caufield finished second on the team with 28 goals and 65 points in 82 games.

C’est confirmé : Cole Caufield enfilera l’uniforme des États-Unis au Championnat mondial 2024 de l'IIHF.



Confirmed: Cole Caufield will wear the Stars and Stripes for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6Ia04WDL3I — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2024

Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle told reporters on Tuesday that he is having ongoing discussions with Hockey Canada and hopes to be on the roster if he is healthy. The 22-year-old blueliner has been dealing with a head injury which he suffered on April 4 from a hit by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Guhle had six goals and 16 assists in 70 games this season for the Canadiens. The Edmonton native was selected 16th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Canada will open the men’s worlds on May 11 against Great Britain.