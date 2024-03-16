The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday that head coach Martin St. Louis will be away from the team indefinitely for family reasons.

Associate coach Trevor Letowski will take over as head coach in St. Louis' absence.

St. Louis was named interim head coach by the Canadiens on Feb. 9, 2022 after the firing of Dominique Ducharme and was named to the role permanently in June 2022.

In 185 games behind the Canadiens' bench, he is 70-94-21 for the rebuilding squad.

The Canadiens kick off a five-game West Coast road trip tonight in Calgary.