Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis will resume his duties Tuesday vs. the Colorado Avalanche after being away from the team since March 16 for family reasons.

“St-Louis’s sixteen year old son, Mason, suffered an injury while playing in a hockey game and suffered complications from the injury. His condition has since stabilized, and he is now recovering at the family home in Connecticut.”



Great to hear Mason is doing well. #Habs https://t.co/lMS0HF97vX — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) March 25, 2024

The Canadiens said Monday that St. Louis’ 16-year-old son Mason suffered an injury while playing in a game for U15 Mid-Fairfield. Mason then suffered complications from the injury and was hospitalized.

Mason’s condition has since stabilized and he is recovering at the family home in Connecticut, the Canadiens added in a statement.

“I’d like to thank Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, along with Trevor Letowski, our players, coaches, and hockey operations staff for fully understanding and facilitating my need to be with my family for the past several days,” St. Louis said.

“Everyone within the Canadiens organization has been very supportive of my wife Heather and me as we fully focused on our son Mason and his recovery from a hockey injury. As parents, nothing is more important to us than our three sons, Ryan, Lucas, and Mason.”

Montreal went 1-2-1 while St. Louis was away, with assistant Trevor Letowski serving as head coach in his absence.

“We appreciate the Canadiens organization, our fans, and the hockey community for understanding and supporting us through Mason’s injury and recovery," St. Louis added.

"I would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared for him during this time. I’d also like to thank everyone for respecting my family and our privacy, and I ask to please maintain a focus on the Canadiens team and the remainder of the 2023-24 season.”