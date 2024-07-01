The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Juraj Slafkovsky to an eight-year, $60.8 million contract extension, featuring an average annual value of $7.6 million.

Slafkovsky, 20, is on the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract he signed in July of 2022 and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot-3 winger appeared in all 82 games last season, recording 20 goals and 50 points.

Drafted first overall by the Canadiens in 2022, Slafkovsky has 24 goals and 60 points in 121 career games.

The Kosice, Slovakia, native represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, taking home a bronze medal and was named Olympic MVP. He also represented Slovakia at the 2022 World Championship, recording three goals and nine points.