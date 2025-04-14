Montreal Canadiens highly-touted prospect Ivan Demidov wasted no time making an impact in his first career NHL game.

On just his second shift of the game, the 19-year-old Russian right winger made a nice centering pass from behind the goal line to forward Alex Newhook, who netted his 15th goal of the season on a one-timer to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Demidov made an impressive move around Blackhawks defenceman Connor Murphy to setup the pass.

On his very next shift, Demidov sent the Bell Centre into a frenzy when he scored his first career goal at the 13:32 mark of the opening period, giving the Habs a 2-0 lead.

Demidov took advantage of a favourable bounce off the end boards before deking around Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom for the backhand goal.

Selected fifth over all by the Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Draft, Demidov scored 19 goals and 30 assists over 65 games with St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL this season.

Montreal signed him to a three-year entry-level contract last week.

The Habs can clinch their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020-21 with a victory.