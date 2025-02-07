SKA St. Petersburg winger Ivan Demidov, in the middle of a record-setting season in the Kontinental Hockey League, is the No. 1 player on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list.

Demidov tore up the MHL circuit in Russia in his draft year with 23 goals and 60 points in 30 games, leading the Montreal Canadiens to select him fifth overall in June’s draft.

He has taken his game to new heights this season playing a regular role in the KHL.

The 19-year-old broke the KHL record for the most points in a season by a player under age 20 on Tuesday, bringing his totals on the season to 19 goals and 44 points in 52 games. He broke the previous record held by Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov, who had 42 points in 49 games in 2017.

“He’s brilliant,” said Button of Demidov. “Creative, skilled, competitive. He moves the needle.”

At No. 2 on the list is Boston College forward Ryan Leonard, who is fresh off captaining the United States to gold at the World Juniors in Ottawa.

Leonard had five goals and 10 points in seven games as the Americans captured their second straight World Junior title for the first time in program history. The 19-year-old right wing was named tournament MVP and best forward for his efforts.

As a sophomore in the NCAA, Leonard has 23 goals and 33 points in 25 games this season.

“He’s an engine that revs at high RPMs,” said Button. “He’s a catalyst for winning. He is absolutely zero fun to play against. I love him.”

In the No. 3 spot is Demidov’s SKA St. Petersburg teammate defenceman Alexander Nikishin, who was No. 2 in the 2024 edition.

Nikishin, who was drafted in the third round (69th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020, is expected to come over to North America for the 2025-26 season with his current KHL deal expiring at the end of this year.

At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Nikishin has 13 goals and 35 points in 47 games. The 23-year-old led all KHL defencemen in scoring the previous two seasons.

“Nikishin could play in the NHL right now,” said Button. “He’s just a really well-rounded defender. He’s so good and he’s going to help you in some many different areas of the game.

“To me, Carolina would be that much better if you could put him in the lineup right now.”

Rounding out the top five are two more defencemen in the University of Denver’s Zeev Buium (No. 4) and Zayne Parekh (No. 5) of the Saginaw Spirit.

Buium won his second straight World Junior gold medal alongside Leonard in January with two goals and six points in seven games.

As a sophomore at Denver this season, he has six goals and 29 points in 24 games. As a freshman last year, he had 50 points in 42 games, helping Denver capture the NCAA national championship. He was then taken 12th overall by the Minnesota Wild in June.

“I thought he was the best defenceman in the draft last year. Nothing has changed my mind,” said Button. “He is so good in every single regard, in all areas of the game. When I use complete, that’s all I ever see in Zeev.”

Parekh also helped his team to a championship in his draft year, as he played a key role in Saginaw winning its first Memorial Cup title in franchise history. He parlayed a 33-goal, 96-point season into being named the CHL and OHL defenceman of the year and being taken ninth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2024.

This season, he has 24 goals and 68 points in 43 games with the Spirit.

“Very, very few players have what Zayne has: the ability to control the game offensively,” said Button. “The way the game is played now, Zayne Parekh becomes an integral part of offensive success for a team.”

One player that Button can see climbing the list in the future is Boston University defenceman Cole Hutson (No. 12).

Hutson, a second-round pick (43rd overall) by the Washington Capitals in June, became the first defenceman to outright the lead the World Juniors in scoring with three goals and 11 points in seven games as he helped the U.S. win gold.

As rookie in the NCAA this season, he has seven goals and 26 points in 24 games.

Hutson’s older brother, Lane, has 41 points in 54 games as a rookie defenceman with the Montreal Canadiens this season. Cole and Lane both played for the United States National Development Program while Lane also played at Boston University before signing his entry-level contract at the end of last season.

Cole has the USNTDP program record for career points by a defenceman with 119, surpassing Lane’s 90. His 68 points in one season (2022-23) also tops Lane’s 63 in 2021-22.

“Cole, like his brother, [they have] the vision, creativity, imagination, the ability to thread the needle,” said Button. “It’s the ability to create offensive chances and offensive opportunities for teams. It’s poise.”