Canadiens' Anderson still under evaluation after early exit vs. Hurricanes
Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is still being evaluated after leaving Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes early, the team announced.
Anderson exited the Canadiens 4-0 victory midway through the third period after slamming hard into the end boards while involved in a puck battle.
Hurricanes defenceman Jalen Chatfield was assessed a two-minute minor for holding on the play.
The 30-year-old played 12:43 before heading to the locker room and not returning.Anderson has appeared in 58 games this season for the Canadiens and has nine goals and 10 assists.