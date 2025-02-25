Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is still being evaluated after leaving Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes early, the team announced.

Anderson exited the Canadiens 4-0 victory midway through the third period after slamming hard into the end boards while involved in a puck battle.

Hurricanes defenceman Jalen Chatfield was assessed a two-minute minor for holding on the play.

The 30-year-old played 12:43 before heading to the locker room and not returning.

Anderson has appeared in 58 games this season for the Canadiens and has nine goals and 10 assists.