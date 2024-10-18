Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will make the trip to New York for Saturday's game against the Islanders but his playing status remains to be determined.

Slafkovsky left Canadiens practice early on Friday with an apparent shoulder injury. He was favouring his left shoulder after attempting a shot on net. He left for the locker room shortly after and did not return to the ice.

Head coach Martin St. Louis said after practice that he isn't sure if Slafkovsky will be able to play Saturday.

The 20-year-old has a goal and three assists in five games to start the season.

Slafkovsky is in the final season of his entry-level contract, but inked an eight-year, $60.8 million contract extension on July 1, which will kick in next year.

Selected first overall in the 2022 draft, Slafkovsky broke out last season with 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games. He had four goals and 10 points in 39 games as a rookie in 2022-23.

The Canadiens have opened the season with a 2-3-0 record, while the Islanders as 1-1-2.