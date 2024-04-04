Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle exited Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

Guhle initially headed to the locker room just over four minutes into the first period after he was checked into the end boards by Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

The 22-year-old had six goals and 16 assists in 69 games entering Wednesday's contest.

The Edmonton native was originally selected 16th overall by the Habs in the 2020 NHL Draft and has totalled 10 goals and 40 points in 113 career games.