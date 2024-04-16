Team Canada will head to Czechia to defend its men’s world hockey championship gold medal and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle hopes to be on the roster if he is healthy.

Guhle told the media on Tuesday that he is having ongoing discussions with Hockey Canada about his status.

The 22-year-old has been dealing with a head injury which he suffered on April 4 from a hit by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Guhle has six goals and 16 assists in 70 games this season for the Canadiens.

The Edmonton native was selected 16th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Canada will open the men’s worlds on May 11 against Great Britain.