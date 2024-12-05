Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle will miss Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators, the team announced prior to puck drop.

Justin Barron will take Guhle's spot in the lineup against the Preds.

Guhle, 22, played 20:03 in Tuesday's overtime overtime win, registering one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot.

He has two goals and four assists for a total of six points in 20 games this season, his third with the Habs.

After their game against the Predators Thursday, Montreal will be back in action at home Saturday against the Washington Capitals.