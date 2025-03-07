Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle skated on his own at the team's practice facility in Broussard on Friday morning. It's the first time Guhle has skated since sustaining the injury on Jan. 28.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to repair a lacerated quadriceps muscle on Jan. 29 and is out indefinitely.

Guhle suffered the injury when he caught an edge and got his legs tangled up as he fell into the boards. He immediately got off the ice and departed for the locker room without putting weight on his right leg with the help of the team's trainers.

Guhle had four goals and 14 points in 44 games this season, averaging 21:14 of ice time.

Prior to the start of the season, he signed a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension.

Originally selected 16th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft. the Edmonton native has 14 goals and 54 points in 158 career NHL games.