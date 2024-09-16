Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach declared himself 100 per cent on Monday as he prepares to return this season after tearing both in MCL and ACL in his right knee last fall.

“I felt like I was ready to play games at the end of last year,” added Dach, whose second season with the Canadiens ended after just two games.

Dach, 23, scored 14 goals and posted 24 assists over 58 games in 2022-23. He said Monday his preference is to play centre this season, but is willing to adjust to whatever the coaching staff asks of him.

Montreal acquired Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2022 draft, sending the 13th overall pick and a third-round selection back.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native is signed at a cap hit of $3.36 million through 2025-26.

Over 212 career games with the Blackhawks and Canadiens, the third-overall pick in 2019 has 33 goals and 66 assists.