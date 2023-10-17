Kirby Dach's season is over after the Montreal Canadiens revealed Tuesday night that he has a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee that will require surgery.

Forward Kirby Dach will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining tears to his ACL and MCL in his right knee. He will undergo surgery. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2023

Dach left Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury and did not return. In the first period, he took a hit from Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi that sent him into the Blackhawks' bench. He was in discomfort and went to the dressing room. He did not return to the bench for the start of the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the season opener Wednesday night against Toronto, Dach had two assists with 21:22 TOI in a 6-5 shootout loss.

The 22-year-old is in his second season with the Habs after scoring 14 goals and 24 assists over 58 games in 2022-23.

During the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Canadiens acquired Dach from the Blackhawks in exchange for the 13th overall pick and a third-round selection. The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta, signed a four-year, $13.45 million contract ahead of last season.

Over 212 career games with the Blackhawks and Canadiens, the third overall pick in 2019 has 33 goals and 66 assists.