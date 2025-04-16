Habs' Hutson ties rookie record for assists by a defenceman
Lane Hutson's incredible rookie season reached new heights on Wednesday.
During the Montreal Canadiens' regular season finale against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, Hutson recorded his 60th assist of the 2024-25 campaign, tying him with Larry Murphy for most assists by a rookie defenceman.
Murphy had 60 assists across 80 games as a member of the Los Angeles Kings in 1980-81.
The 21-year-old Hutson now has 66 points this season, good enough to place him in a tie for fourth on the all-time list for points by a rookie blueliner.
Murphy leads the way with 76 points (1980-81), New York Rangers' Brian Leetch is second with 71 (1988-89) and Gary Suter of the Calgary Flames is third with 68 (1985-86). Buffalo Sabres defenceman Phil Housley also recorded 66 points as a rookie in 1982-83.
Montreal selected the native of Holland, Michigan in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hutson recorded two assists over two games with the Habs last season.