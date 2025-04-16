Lane Hutson's incredible rookie season reached new heights on Wednesday.

During the Montreal Canadiens' regular season finale against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, Hutson recorded his 60th assist of the 2024-25 campaign, tying him with Larry Murphy for most assists by a rookie defenceman.

Murphy had 60 assists across 80 games as a member of the Los Angeles Kings in 1980-81.

The 21-year-old Hutson now has 66 points this season, good enough to place him in a tie for fourth on the all-time list for points by a rookie blueliner.

Murphy leads the way with 76 points (1980-81), New York Rangers' Brian Leetch is second with 71 (1988-89) and Gary Suter of the Calgary Flames is third with 68 (1985-86). Buffalo Sabres defenceman Phil Housley also recorded 66 points as a rookie in 1982-83.

Montreal selected the native of Holland, Michigan in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hutson recorded two assists over two games with the Habs last season.