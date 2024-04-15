Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson will make his National Hockey League debut tonight against the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced.

The 20-year-old signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Friday after Boston Boston University was eliminated in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four.

"I'm very excited to get going with the [Canadiens] and see what the next chapter brings!" Hutson wrote in an Instagram post.

"He's a guy that has a lot of jump, a lot of deception with his feet & his hands, obviously a tremendous amount of skill," head coach Martin St. Louis said of Hutson. "We'll give him a couple games here to get his feet wet and see how we do things here. It's a good opportunity for him."

Lane Hutson will make his NHL debut tonight against the Red Wings

Hutson will take the place of Jayden Struble in the lineup.

The 5-foot-10, 161-pound blueliner was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and is considered one of the team’s top prospects.

Hutson registered 15 goals and 49 points in 38 games with Boston University this season, where he was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the second consecutive year, losing out to teammate Macklin Celebrini.

The Holland, Mich., native was also an alternate captain for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden, where he posted six assists in seven games.

Hutson totalled 30 goals and 97 points in 77 games over two seasons with the Terriers, where he was named a First-Team All-American in 2022-23 and was the first freshman to win the Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born Division I men's college hockey player in New England, since Brian Leetch in 1987.

Huston has represented the United States internationally over five tournaments, scoring one goal and 23 points over 25 games, winning gold with the U20 team in 2024 and a bronze in 2023 to go with a silver with the U18 squad in 2022.