The Montreal Canadiens Canadiens announced Tuesday that the club has loaned blueline prospect Logan Mailloux to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

Mailloux, 20, played in three pre-season games with the Canadiens.

He posted 25 goals and 53 points in 59 games last season with the OHL's London Knights and added eight goals and 24 points in 21 playoff games.

Despite renouncing himself from the 2021 NHL Draft, Mailloux was selected 31st overall by Montreal after being charged and paying a fine in Sweden for distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent.

The incident happened while Mailloux was loaned to Sweden’s SK Lejon during the Ontario Hockey’s League’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was suspended by the OHL in early September 2021 before being reinstated in January 2022.

Mailloux met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman this past summer and was cleared to play in the league and in the AHL should he be assigned there by the club.