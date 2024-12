The Montreal Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Roy, 21, was recently recalled to the NHL after spending most of the season with Laval. He played four games and did not record a point while averaging 10:57 of ice time. He has eight goals and eight assists in 17 games with the Rocket this season.

The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, Que., native had four goals and five assists in 23 games with the Habs last season.