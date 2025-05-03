The Montreal Canadiens have loaned forward Oliver Kapanen and goaltender Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The Rocket currently lead the Cleveland Monsters 2-0 in their North Division semifinals.

Kapanen, 21, will play in his third professional league this season after scoring 15 goals and 35 points in 36 games with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League. The Timra, Sweden, native recorded two assists in 18 regular-season games across two stints with the Canadiens this season. He played 12 games in Montreal to begin the NHL season but was returned to Timra, where he finished the SweHL season. He then returned to the Canadiens in April, playing six regular season games. He also suited up in three playoff games, where he recorded one assist in the Habs' first-round loss to the Washington Capitals.

Primeau, 25, played 26 games in with the Rocket this season, posting a 21-2-2 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. In 11 games with the Canadiens this year, the Farmington Hills, Mich. native struggled to a 4.70 GAA and .836 save percentage.

Goaltending prospect Jacob Fowler started the first two games of the series for Laval, stopping 41 of 43 total shots, including a 20-save performance in Game 2 to earn his first professional shutout.